As the daily show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is all set to go off air, the entire cast talks about their journey on the show and shares their gratitude to the audience. Actor Additi Gupta, who essays the role of Dr Deepika Sinha shares: "I am tremendously emotional as the show comes to a close. For the first time after so long, I got to live with such a strong character that has touched my heart deeply. The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul Talk About Disadvantages of Fame on Sony TV Show.

Having witnessed Deepika's struggles that she fearlessly overcomes has helped me grow emotionally and I can proudly say I have come out stronger. "She goes on sharing about her character and how it connects with every woman in the society." Deepika's story mirrors the life of every working woman out there who finds herself caught between the patriarchal norms and her dreams. I am going to embrace the Deepika in me for life. Grateful to the makers of the show for believing in me and giving me the chance to bring such an impactful story that sparked conversations on a topic that is not widely spoken about," she adds. Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan: Ekta Kapoor Drops Promo of Her Upcoming Sony TV Show (Watch Video).

Actor Rohit Purohit feels blessed to be part of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. He says: "This is a one-of-a-kind show. It's an honour to have been a part of this, to have made friends here, and to have learned many life lessons. This is an experience I will never forget." Vidyut Xavier, who plays Dr Abhay Sathe spoke about his journey: "Essaying Dr. Abhay's character has helped me learn and unlearn so much as an actor. Grateful to be working with such a wonderful team."

Actress Alma Hussein, who made her debut in the television industry with Dr Sia's character calls this show a big opportunity for her acting career. "The show has changed my life and will always be special to me as the show marked my debut on Indian television; couldn't have asked for something better than this. I am grateful to the makers of the show for trusting me and letting me live the beautiful character of Dr. Sia Advani. This show has been a stepping stone for me in the acting world and I hope to use whatever I have learnt over here in my future," she concludes.

