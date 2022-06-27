A 76-year-old contestant named Lakshmi stunned the judges on DID Super Moms with her dance performance. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and choreographer Remo D'Souza, who will be seen as judges praised her for her energetic dance moves on Marathi song Zingaat followed by Bhangra on Sauda Khara Khara. Lakshmi gave each judge Rs 10 to buy sweets for themselves as a blessing. DID Super Moms: Remo D’Souza Has an Unexpected Reunion With His Ex-Assistant on the Reality Show - Here's How!

Bhagyashree mentioned: "I'm truly amazed to see how energetic and enthusiastic you are Aaji. I have seen so many performances today and a lot of contestants have requested water after their performances. But, I am shocked to see that despite your age, you performed with twice their energy and didn't even request for water." DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree to Debut as TV Show Judge for the ZEE TV Show Alongside Remo D’Souza and Urmila Matondkar.

Remo also added: "You are truly an inspiration, and your energy is really amazing. I have received so many awards and money over the past decade, but this Rs 10 is special and precious for me." DID Super Moms airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. from July 2 onwards on Zee TV.

Check Out Video:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).