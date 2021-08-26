Actress Drashti Dhami is a popular face from the TV industry. Right from her Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi days, starring in hit serial Madhubala to even lifting the winner's trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, she has been part of the showbiz for quite a long time. Now, the gorgeous beauty is all set for the next innings and will be seen on Disney+ Hotstar's new series The Empire. On the historical show, she will be seen in a warrior princess role. Having said that, did you know that Drashti was part of a remix song? Read on. The Empire: Drashti Dhami’s First Look From Her Digital Debut Unveiled; Actress Looks Royal in the Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Well, while surfing the internet we came across an old remix song titled Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re which stars four beauties and one of them is Drashti Dhami. This was kind of a revelation for us as we have seen the song a few times but never noticed Dhami. Now, that we have, we are here to share it with you'll. In the clip, the actress can be seen in a curly hairdo and white-orange clothes. Must say, she dances really well. The Empire Trailer: Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea Lock Horns in This Moghul Period Drama (Watch Video).

Watch Drashti Dhami in Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re:

The melody also sees Tanushree Dutta along with two other girls. Coming back to Drashti, we laud her for working hard and making it big the in industry. We really cannot wait for her digital debut with Nikkhil Advani's The Empire.

Earlier, while talking about her role, she had said, "I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more." The series also stars Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi among others, and streams from August 27 online. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).