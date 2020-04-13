Dimpy Ganguly Welcomes Second Child With Husband Rohit Roy On Easter (View Pic)

Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy Welcome Baby Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Despite the grim period of the nationwide lockdown because of Coronavirus, Dimpy Ganguly and her Dubai-based businessman hubby Rohit Roy have a reason to celebrate. The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Easter Eve, April 12, 2020. Dimpy, spread some cheer and joy on social media by announcing her son's birth to the world. Dimpy and Rohit already have a baby girl Reanna who was born in 2016. Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot for the Third Time, Marries Model Natalya Ilina From Kazakhstan.

Dimpy announced the news of her second pregnancy on November 30, 2019. And their adorable munchkin was born on Easter. The couple has named him Aaryan Roy.

Check Out Dimpy's Announcement Below:

Dimpy also posted another adorable photo of baby Aryaan napping away on Daddy Rohit's chest while their daughter Reanna watches over them.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram My world ❤️ #blessed A post shared by Dimpy (@dimpy_g) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

Dimpy and Rohit tied the knot on November 27, 2015 in Kolkata and welcomed their first baby Reanna in June. Rohit had at that time, had bashed trolls who called out Dimpy and questioned her if she married because she was pregnant. Dimpy shot to fame when she won the reality show Rahul Dulhania Le Jaayega and married Rahul Mahajan in 2010. However, their married was short-lived when Dimy filed a domestic violence case on Rahul. The pair separated in 2014 and both have moved on. Congratulations, Dimpy and Rohit!