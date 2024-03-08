Actress Kajal Pisal, who shared screen space with Dolly Sohi in Jhanak, expressed shock over the latter's demise, saying she was courageous and full of life. Dolly, who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year. Kajal said, "Dolly was full of life and courageous. It's unbelievable she left us. Yesterday when we came across the news that she's not doing well, we all were worried and today morning, I got up to this sad news. I remember her bringing laughter and magic to the sets. I have even seen her fighting with the situation with a smile." Dolly Sohi Dies at 48 After Battle With Cervical Cancer; Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Jhanak.

Kajal continued to reveal how both the sisters set examples of soul siblings. The actress continued, "I remember her sister used to come along with her to our sets. And she used to take care of Dolly. They were devoted to each other. She used to take care of her food, medicines and small things. They were young. My condolences to their family and friends." Amandeep Sohi Dies Due to Jaundice; Actress Was Known for Her Role in TV Show ‘Badtameez Dil’.

Kajal Pisal Is Shattered Over Dolly Sohi's Death

Kajal Pisal Instagram

Dolly will be cremated today at 2 PM at Nerul's Shamshan Bhumi, Mumbai. She is survived by her 14-year-old daughter, Amelia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).