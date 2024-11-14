Star Plus' Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, has experienced a drop in its TRP ratings. This news comes amidst the ongoing legal dispute between Ganguly and her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Despite its consistent dominance in the TRP charts since its debut in 2020, the show has now slipped to the second position for the first time ever in four years. The top spot is currently held by another show produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This shift in rankings was revealed in the Week 45 TRP data released by BARC. Rupali Ganguly Receives Support From Rajan Shahi Amid Legal Battle With Step-Daughter Esha Verma; ‘Anupamaa’ Director Praises Her Hard Work and Integrity (View Post).

'YRKKH' Dethrones 'Anupamaa'

Sadly, Anupamaa (2.2 TRP rating) is no longer the most loved TV show on Indian television. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3 TRP rating) currently tops the TRP charts, captivating viewers with its intense pregnancy drama. It seems the storyline, revolving around Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira's (Samridhii Shukla) critical hospital situation, has kept fans wanting more. Further, Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha has taken third place on the TRP chart, while Hiba Nawab's Jhanak claims the fourth spot. Advocate Anjali Awasthi secures fifth, and Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the sixth position. Rupali Ganguly’s Lawyer Declares ‘Victory for Truth’ After Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes Defamatory Posts.

'Anupamaa' Promo

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Promo

Rupali Ganguly Files Defamation Case Against Stepdaughter

Rupali Ganguly has taken legal action against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. The actress has issued a defamation notice demanding INR 50 crore compensation for alleged defamation of her personal life. Following the legal notice, Esha Verma removed the video from her Instagram account, where she had made serious allegations against Rupali and her father, Ashwin K Verma.

Esha accused Rupali of having an extramarital affair with Ashwin during his marriage to Esha's mother. She also claimed that Rupali physically assaulted her mother in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

