Actress Donal Bisht has done some impressive work on television. She debuted with a side role in Kalash and soon bagged the lead role in Ek Deewaana Tha, followed by Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. However, it was not an easy road to stardom here for Donal. In a candid chat with Mumbai Mirror, Donal revealed how she would balance her life as a jorunalist in Delhi with coming down to Mumbai for auditions for almost 6 months. And when she began getting offers, they were also marred by industry politics or sleazy directors. Ek Deewaana Tha's Donal Bisht Raises Temperatures In A Fluorescent Pink Bikini (View Pics).

"There was this one time when I was selected for a show, the money was finalised, the dates were given, but then I was dropped out of the project suddenly, citing that the channel wanted another actress. At that time, my family and I were convinced that the entire industry was fake and that people in Mumbai only lie," revealed Donal. The Socho Project: Donal Bisht Opens Up About Her Role in Upcoming Web Show.

She also revealed how she experienced casting couch as well. "It led to another incident when a filmmaker, who was apparently from the south film industry, asked me to sleep with him for a role. I immediately filed a police complaint against the person because I worship my worship my work. Even though the struggle will be a bitmore, I was sure that I'll only make my way into the industry in the right way." Well now that's one way to stay clean n the industry.

However, she is happy with whatever she has achieved so far in the industry. "Television is a wonderful medium and I have been so lucky when it comes to being loved on TV. But it wasn't as easy for me as it seems to be. I used to complete my work in Delhi in half the time and then come to

Mumbai to give around five to six auditions daily. This was my routine for about half a year. After that, I got a break with Balaji's Kalash. So my journey finally started from there, and there has been no looking back for me ever since," she concluded.

