Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few weeks back, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave producers the permission to resume shoots given proper pre-shoot protocols of sanitization and even a certain 'SOPs' (Standard Operating Procedures) are followed. And while lots of sets are busy prepping up to begin shoots from mid-June and June 20 onwards, not all actors are on board with resuming work, considering India has not flattened the COVID-19 curve at all. And we all know what that means. Maharashtra Allows Conditional Film Shoot in Non-Containment Zones, Producers JD Majethia and Ekta Kapoor Thank CM Uddhav Thackeray (Watch Video).

A host of actors are pretty kicked up to begin shoots, barring actor above 65 years of age, who are not allowed on the sets given that they are prone to catching the pandemic as compared to the younger age group. However, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is apprehensive to return to shooting. Television Shows Barred From Letting Actors Above 65 Years of Age Return To Work, FWICE To Approach State and Central Governments Over Diktat (Deets Inside).

"It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons," Erica revealed to Pinkvilla. Erica Fernandes Excited About Debut Show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Returning to Television, Reveals An Interesting Link Between The Show's Original and Repeat Telecasts (Details Inside).

"Firstly, we are just beginning to get out of the lockdown. There are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, because we are entering the monsoon season where so many of us generally fall ill due to the change in weather. The symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria ( which are common during the monsoons) are very similar to the virus. This will create chaos and panic," says Erica and we totally agree to it. Damn Coronavirus!!

She continues, "Thirdly, actors even if they want to, have to shoot without a mask. So they are at a higher risk at work, more than anyone else. Next, in there are studios that have multiple shows shooting in the same vicinity at the same time accounting for a huge number of people working together," explained Erica and we see her point. Erica Fernandes Hot Bikini Photos: 5 Stunning Snaps of Gorgeous TV Actress That Scream Summer!.

Maintaining social distancing on sets will be next to impossible and especially at large studios where multiple shoots occur at the same time. Well, with concerns raising, looks like the producers are going to have more than just the General Regulations to follow if they want to resume shooting for their shows.