Actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to enter the OTT world with a web series titled Mandala Murders. Helmed by Mardaani 2 fame director Gopi Puthran, the series will see Vaani sharing screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Sharing her first look from the project, Vaani took to Instagram and wrote, "Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!! Thrilled to be helming @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders - a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing." Mandala Murders: Vaani Kapoor to Make Her OTT Debut With YRF's Crime Thriller Show!.

In an image shared on Instagram, Vaani is seen sitting with her hands clenched and looking intensely. As soon as Vaani shared the update about her new project, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to wish her luck. "Go, Vaans," actress Athiya Shetty commented."Congratulations Vaani," actress Sharvari wrote.

The makers also unveiled the look of Vaibhav.Excited about the show, Vaibhav wrote, "Firsts are always special..Excited to be a part of @yrfentertainment's new OTT show #MandalaMurders, a gritty crime thriller, alongwith the formidable @_vaanikapoor_!! Can't wait! The team will start shooting for Mandala Murders in Uttar Pradesh on March 31. They will then head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process. Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor COPIED Instagram Travel Couple's Infamous Hanging Out of Train Pose? Diet Sabya Thinks So!.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF's ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.