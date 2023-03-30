After impressing audiences with her stellar performances in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as a trans woman, Vaani Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut soon. Well, as per Variety, the actress has been roped by YRF for a crime thriller titled Mandala Murders. The show will be helmed by Gopi Puthran. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Convention-Breaking Love Story Deserves Your Attention (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders:

