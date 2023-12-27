Varun Sood is all set to make his web series debut with Raveena Tandon starrer Karmma Calling. The actor got candid about his role in the series. Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge. Flamboyant, vulnerable and trying to find his footing, Ahaan Kothari, played by Varun Sood, is an integral part of the Alibaug society and the world of glitz, glamour, deceit and betrayal. He is torn between his family legacy and listening to his heart. Talking about his character, Varun Sood said "With Karmma Calling, I am making my series debut. When I first encountered Ahaan Kothari on paper, it felt like an immediate connection. Being empathetic towards him came naturally as I found our personalities to be quite similar. I also wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone with Ahaan Kothari and his flamboyance." Karmma Calling: Raveena Tandon Captivates Audiences With a Commanding Performance As Powerful Indrani Kothari in the Teaser (Watch Video).

Decoding his workout routine, he added, "I took my workout routine and diet to another level, this is something that I do to live the character a little more. It's my own way of living in the skin of the character. I just wanted to bring Ahaan to life in every sense. I am sure that even the audiences will like Ahaan Kothari and enjoy seeing me in this new avatar" Raveena will be seen in an interesting avatar in the series. As per a statement, Karmma Calling is the Indian adaptation of ABC series Revenge. In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it. Karmma Calling Teaser Out! Raveena Tandon Dazzles in Her Glamorous Avatar As Indrani Kothari in Ruchi Narain’s Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. Reportedly, the series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates experiences of the Kothari family. Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.