Mumbai, 14th September 2020: IN10 Media Network’s OTT platform, EPIC ON – recently launched in an all-new and reimagined avatar – today announces a partnership with Amazon Pay. Through this collaboration, Amazon Pay users can avail 20 per cent discount of up to INR 100 on the annual membership of EPIC ON.

To avail this exclusive offer, users can select Amazon Pay as their mode of payment on EPIC ON’s payment page or directly access it from the Amazon Pay app. The offer is valid till 30th Sep’20.

In sync with its new brand proposition Dekho| Suno |Khelo (Watch | Listen | Play), EPIC ON brings a wide range and magnitude of content, enabling users to Watch, Listen, Play, Read & Engage with multiform content on a single app!

“With the new EPIC ON, we enter an exciting phase, bringing a diverse mix of multiform content across formats on one online platform,” said Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer – EPIC ON, and continues about the partnership, “We are happy to partner with Amazon Pay to offer an exclusive proposition that’s designed keeping the user at the epicentre. With our dense content library, we are certain all those who consume content digitally and want convenience will find content of choice on EPIC ON.” OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV users.

Commenting on the partnership Manesh Mahatme, Director – Amazon Pay India said “We are glad to partner with EPIC ON to allow Amazon customers to seamlessly pay for their subscriptions. This is one more step toward ubiquitous acceptance of Amazon Pay across online merchants.”

The new EPIC ON offers over 2000 hours of factual and fictional series, movies, documentaries, talks, etc., 5000 hours of inspiring and entertaining Podcasts, 1000-plus casual multiplayer and interactive games, along with E-sports and over 1000 E-books for bibliophiles. Select content across formats will also be available in English and Tamil. The platform also continues to Live Stream the network’s linear channels: EPIC TV, ShowBox and Filamchi, and add more, including the network’s upcoming channels.

EPIC ON is available worldwide on a range of platforms and devices including iOS/App Store, Android/Google Play, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, MI, OnePlus TV, Cloud TV, Foxxum.

