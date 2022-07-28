Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan has been holding the interest of the audience ever since it launched. The show stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr, though not completely only the concept has been taken from the movie. While the show aired on Colors earlier, it soon shifted to its OTT platform Voot. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi.

The current track of the show focuses Agastya and Pakhi living happily however, Ishaan has entered their lives and has decided to seek revenge not only from Agastya but Pakhi too. We have already been seeing how Ishaan is trying to from Agastya as the culprit and win over Pakhi. In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Ishaan will kidnap Pakhi. He will behave psychotic and will try to murder Pakhi with a knife in his hand. It is this time that Agastya will turn into her knight in shining armour and protect her. Bigg Boss Winners: Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash – Here’s The List Of Colors TV Actors Who Have Won The Reality Show.

The drama will spice up when Agastya and Ishaan will get into a fist fight and while Agastya will beat Ishaan black and blue, Ishaan will fight back and in the end, he will hold Agastya on gunpoint. This sequence does not end here! Ishaan will on to shoot Agastya leaving Pakhi shocked. Will Agastya die? What will Pakhi do now? Only time will tell!

