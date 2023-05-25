Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Fubar was released in theatres on May 25, 2023. Developed by Nick Santora, it follows a retired CIA agent who after finding out a family secret decides to get back into the field. However, after release, Fubar leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Fubar OTT Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's Action-Comedy Series Online on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Fubar Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro Are a Father-Daughter Duo on a CIA Mission in This Fun Netflix Series (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Fubar stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner. The series also stars Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and more. Fubar is streaming on Netflix right now.

