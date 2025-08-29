Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna has welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home for the second time. Welcoming Bappa with full enthusiasm, the Naagin 5 actress posed in a traditional Maharashtrian style in a cream saree, along with gajra, Jhumkas, and a nath. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Dance at Ganpati Visarjan Amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi was seen praying to the deity, along with her family. Her latest social media post included various glimpses from the festivities.

View Surbhi Chandna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

She also penned a heartfelt note about welcoming Bappa at their home. "The 2nd Year of Sukars Bappa celebrations was nothing short of divine and heartwarming. We welcomed Gannu Bappa with full energy & soulful aartis to offering him most loved bhog," Surbhi wrote.

She added that for the prasad they offered Bappa Modak lovingly prepared by her mother-in-law, and Chole-Kulche, and Green Masala Aloo made by their massi (maternal aunt).

Surbhi further informed that having her Parents with them made the moments even more special for her.

"Though we truly missed my PC & Rahul Uncle (FIL) who couldn’t Be With Us because of Their work commitments," she added.

"But what made it even more special was watching little IDU enjoying Gannupa’s company with the purest smile and innocence — a reminder of how celebrations are truly about love, family, and togetherness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!," the Ishqbaaaz actress wrote.

She added that for the festivities, she was aspiring for a complete Marathi Mulgi look.

On Tuesday, Surbhi celebrated her mother and father-in-law's wedding anniversary by taking them on a fun getaway to Khopoli.

She took to her Insta and posted a video compilation from their family vacation. Surbhi revealed that during their stay in the hills, she even cooked a Pizza for her family.

"Made MIL and FIL feel special on their Wedding Anniversary A Little Getaway we all craved and found our Perfect holiday destinationin @radissonresortkhopoli Thankyou for Making the parents feel all the more special", she captioned the post. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sunny Leone Shares Heartwarming Family Moment With Kids While Painting Ganesh Idol (Watch Video).

"Great View, Local food, courteous staff, spent some fun time becoming Kids again, Donned the Chef Hat & cooked up a Pizza for the Fam whilst we enjoyed the Rains in the hills," Surbhi added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).