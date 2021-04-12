Actor Gauahar Khan took to social media, on Monday, to share an appreciation post for her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple got married on December 25, in Mumbai, last year. Soon after marriage, they faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away. The actress has posted a series of pictures with her husband, writing even though they did not get time for a honeymoon, they make sure to convert every work trip into a holiday. Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Wedding Movie Is As Beautiful As Their Lockdown Love Story (Watch Video).

"So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots, zaids studio launch (@atrangz) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama... but what I've had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength, we make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday! Gauahar Khan On Marriage To Zaid Darbar: Happy We Didn’t Take Time To Take That Plunge.

Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I'm over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," she wrote with the images. Gauahar's father passed away last month after being admitted to the ICU.

