Actress Gouri Tonnk, who plays the role of Parmeet Singh in Colors' Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki post the show took a leap and introduced the second generation, has walked out of her show owing to the COVID-19 scare. No, she has not faced any such scare but is not keen on risking her or her family's health by returning to Mumbai and resuming shoots. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with confirmed COVID-19 cases touching 58000 and more. And with television shoots resuming soon, Gauri decided to walk out of her show. Rubina Dilaik - Vivian Dsena - Kamya Punjabi's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Completes 1000 Episodes (View Pic).

Gauri, who is currently in Haryana with her entire family, confirmed the news to BT and was quoted as saying, "My husband (Yash Tonnk) has been in Sonipat, where his parents stay since the lockdown began. While my daughters and I were in Mumbai initially, we, too, joined him last month." Coronavirus Outbreak: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Actor Vivian Dsena 'Lockdown Has Not Affected Me As I Hardly Have A Social Life'.

Explaining her reluctance to return to Mumbai and work, Gauri went on, "Sonipat is home for us and there are less number of COVID-19 cases here, compared to Mumbai. My younger daughter is only three years old and I am worried about her well-being. Also, my father-in-law recently suffered a heart attack, so I don’t want to add to his anxiety by returning to the city and resuming work."

Show producers have been given a list of guidelines to be strictly followed on sets to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew. In fact, many shoot sets in Mumbai have also been sanitised and are being prepped in order to maintain utmost safety standards for everyone working on set.

However, Gauri revealed that despite her show producers assured her that all safety measures were in place for their show's team to return to sets, she decided against it.

"The production house informed me that they have arranged accommodation on the set in Naigaon. They are also taking safety precautions, but I realised that my family needs me more than my workplace. So, I quit with a heavy heart, though Parmeet was an interesting role," Gauri concluded.

