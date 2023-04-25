Gautam started his acting career in 2008 with the TV show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, later acted in Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 8. He was also seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. As now he is all set to be seen as a gang leader on Roadies 19, he talked about being part of the show and said that this is an opportunity for which he considers himself fortunate and takes it as a huge task, which he has to perform with perfection. Bigg Boss Hottie Gautam Gulati Reveals His #MeToo Story; Explains How He Was Thrown Out Of A Fashion Shoot!.
He said: "Being a gang leader on Roadies is more than just a role. It's a responsibility, and I'm ready to take it on with full force. My journey was not easy but I made my own path. I aim to inspire my team members and lead them to victory." Roadies 19 will be airing on MTV.
