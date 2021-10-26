Girgit is a web show linked with dark humour which displays some of the most untold desires that individual can own, when in love. The forthcoming love, crime-thriller series will drop on MX Player on October 27. Actress Taniya Kalrra is all set to play the role of Shamoli in the series. Her character in the web show looks fascinating as she is a narcissist, a con lady. Recently, we at LatestLY got a chance to interact with her, and must say it was a great conversation. Girgit Trailer: Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi’s Upcoming Series Promises A Gripping Mystery Thriller! (Watch Video).

When asked about her role as Shamoli, she said, "Shamoli is in love with her partner, she is a con-girl and very manipulative and the lifestyle she wants, for getting that she is ready to go to any extent. To get something she is ready to cut off people from her life, which is in a negative way. She will achieve what she wants in life, that is a little bit about my character that I can say and there are several interesting reason why I turn into Shamoli, for that surprise audience must wait till the show releases." Girgit: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar Express Excitement About Their Upcoming MX Player’s Web Show.

Next, when asked about why the series is titled as Girgit, does it indicate any interesting fact. She replied, "This show has many characters and all are like Girgit (Chameleon) and also in real life I think peoples have different shades but the show gives a glimpse of extreme in terms of portraying a human nature. There are a lot of people, groups outside who leads a very different and unique lifestyle all over the world. So, the name of the show goes with the characters and the world in Manali is very justified. It's not just like a fight between a normal couple but it's a very different story. So, the name of the show is justified to what it is."

Next, when asked about her experience of sharing the screen with Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Trupti Khamkar, she revealed, "I joined at the very last moment in the cast of the show, as all the characters were locked and they were not getting someone to play the role of Shamoli in the show. But, after they got me they were very elevated, happy. And, for that moment I also felt like they were really looking for Shamoli a very long." She added, "So, anyways as I was the last one to join the entire gang ideally I thought I will be feeling a bit confused about what's gonna happen but honestly after 2-3 workshops, reading there was a automatic energy and vibes that was coming from them. With everybody it was fun and great sharing the screen."

Watch The Trailer Below:

When asked about her next project, Taniya, who was last seen in Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 shared, "I am really looking forward to Girgit and another Telugu film which is named as Mistake, these are the two releases I am eagerly waiting for." When asked about her favourite show on OTT she said, "I am a very big fan of this English web show which is called Peaky Blinders and also I love watching Friends. These are the two shows I absolutely love."

Lastly, Taniya mentioned why viewers should watch the series Girgit, "Firstly, I would love to tell audience that when they are watching the show I want them to sit with a very clean slate, people might make different conceptions before watching Girgit, like it's just a murder mystery but the show has a lots of twists and turns. And, one should watch Girgit because it will give a proof to people that how one can go to this extent when someone gets obsessed to something. It basically brings shades of many different people with whom one haven't probably met in real life, but there are these type of people too who really exists like this Girgit peeps who changes color."

Girgit, the seven-part web show revolves around the murder investigation of a very flawed relationship that only gets more and more complicated as the case progresses. Besides Taniya and Nakul, the series also stars Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi amongst others and is helmed by Santosh Shetty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).