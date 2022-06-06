Comic artiste and writer Zakir Khan will be appearing on the special episode of TV show Goodnight India to put up an act in collaboration with show host Amit Tandon. This would be the first time after a gap of 10 years that the two comics will be sharing the stage together for comedy as Zakir used to perform at Amit's co-owned restaurant based out of Gurugram, back in the day. Anushka Sharma Shares Zakir Khan’s Insta Post Which Talks About Paps Making ‘Tamasha’ of Celeb Deaths.

Commenting on the development, Amit says, "Zakir is the best storyteller in the country and way ahead of everyone. I still remember watching him for the first time on stage and his hold on language and narration was captivating from day one. He is an immensely talented and loved stand-up comedian of our country and I feel proud of what he has achieved today."

In fact, Amit was the first one to pay Zakir Khan for putting up a comedy act in front of a live audience as he revealed, "I still remember giving him his first ever pay-cheque for live comedy and telling him that his material and content had massive potential. Today, we are all set to collaborate once again for he is going to present a special act in one of the upcoming episodes of Goodnight with me."

"It's amazing how life comes back in a full circle and we're back with the people with whom we started our respective journeys, doing what we absolutely love doing - stand-up comedy. Look forward to bringing aboard many more of such special guests on Goodnight and making sure that these small much-needed reunions keep happening", he further shared. Goodnight India airs on Sony Sab TV on prime time five days a week.