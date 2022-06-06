Commenting on the development, Amit says, "Zakir is the best storyteller in the country and way ahead of everyone. I still remember watching him for the first time on stage and his hold on language and narration was captivating from day one. He is an immensely talented and loved stand-up comedian of our country and I feel proud of what he has achieved today."
In fact, Amit was the first one to pay Zakir Khan for putting up a comedy act in front of a live audience as he revealed, "I still remember giving him his first ever pay-cheque for live comedy and telling him that his material and content had massive potential. Today, we are all set to collaborate once again for he is going to present a special act in one of the upcoming episodes of Goodnight with me." LATESTLY EXCLUSIVE! Amit Tandon: Comedians Aren't Performers Alone Anymore, They Are Content Creators and Makers!
"It's amazing how life comes back in a full circle and we're back with the people with whom we started our respective journeys, doing what we absolutely love doing - stand-up comedy. Look forward to bringing aboard many more of such special guests on Goodnight and making sure that these small much-needed reunions keep happening", he further shared. Goodnight India airs on Sony Sab TV on prime time five days a week.
