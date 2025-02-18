If reports are to be believed, Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve’s two upcoming projects are facing significant hurdles. His supernatural drama, Rakt Bramhand, has encountered issues due to financial irregularities within the production. The series stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. Meanwhile, Gulkanda Tales, another project by Barve that has been in development even longer than Rakt Bramhand, might not see the light of day due to its risqué humour. Both Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand are produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj-DK). Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ‘Rakt Bramhand’: Actress Expresses Excitement As She Returns To Set; All You Need To Know About the Netflix Action-Fantasy Series.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Prime Video, the streaming platform originally set to host Gulkanda Tales, is backing out of the series despite its completion. The show, a period sex comedy starring Kunal Kemmu, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, reportedly features humour that the heads of Prime Video India found too controversial for present-day audiences. Upon reviewing the rushes, they expressed concerns that such jokes might not be well-received in today’s socio-political climate.

'Gulkanda Tales' Team During Show Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

This cautious approach comes in the wake of backlash over Ranveer Allahabadia’s controversial joke on India’s Got Latent, which even drew the attention of the Supreme Court of India. OTT platforms are now exercising heightened scrutiny over the content they release online, aiming to avoid unnecessary controversies with political factions. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Supreme Court Tells Govt To ‘Do Something About Obscene Content on YouTube’.

As of now, the makers of Gulkanda Tales have not responded to these reports. The show, reportedly made on a staggering budget of INR 120 crore, remains in limbo despite being in the making for more than two years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).