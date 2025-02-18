In response to the controversy surrounding the "India's Got Latent" show, the Supreme Court expressed its intention to regulate obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms during a hearing on Wednesday, February 18. The Court urged the Union Government to take action, stating it would be "very happy" if the government initiated measures on its own. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the need to address the misuse of these platforms by "so-called YouTube channels and YouTubers," indicating that the Court would not allow the current regulatory vacuum to persist. The Court also highlighted the importance and sensitivity of the issue, seeking assistance from the Attorney General and Solicitor General in the matter. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Appear Before It on February 24.

India’s Got Latent Controversy

