Hasmukh Trailer: Vir Das Is a Killer Standup Comic, Literally, in This Dark Comedy (Watch Video)

Hasmukh Trailer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The streaming platforms in India have found a goldmine of talent in Indian standup comics. Many of them have standup specials and many have created fictional shows as well. Sumukhi Suresh's Pushpavalli is a bomb of a show. Biswa Kalyan Rath's Laakhon Me Ek is also pretty cool. Now, after three standup specials for Netflix, Vir Das has co-created, with Nikhil Advani, a show for the streamer, titled Hasmukh. The first trailer of the upcoming show dropped on YouTube today and it is about a standup comic with killer comedy sets. Literally. Coffee and Kareem Movie Review: Ed Helms, Tara P Henson’s Netflix Comedy Film Is Teeming With Racially and Sexually Inappropriate Jokes.

Within the first few moments of the trailer, we get a whiff that this is not your run-of-the-mill comedy show. At its centre is a serial killer, who has to commit a murder in order to pump himself enough to be able to deliver a comedy act on stage. The first footage has a few comical moments which are oddly awkward and dark. It has a non-urban setting, which in today's content consumption pattern makes it edgy. Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

Watch The Trailer For Hasmukh Here:

Hasmukh has a glimpse of novelty and might hit with the audience. Vir gets to show his acting talent on a grand scale this time - an opportunity that was long-deserved for him.

Hasmukh also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad. Produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment, the show will debut on Netflix on April 17.