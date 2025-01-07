Haliey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl, gained immense fame last year when her cheeky response, ‘Hawk Tuah,’ to a street interview question went viral online. Since then, she has come a long way, judging beauty contests, launching her own podcast, and more. Recently, she has also been in the spotlight for a crypto scam controversy and a death hoax. Now, an old photo of the influencer is going viral, sparking speculation that she might be pregnant. In the photo, Haliey appears to be wearing a Dior bikini while lying on a beach. Her recent absence from social media, combined with the photo, has led people to speculate that she is pregnant and staying out of the public eye. View Haliey’s photos and video below. Haliey Welch, Aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s Memecoin Lawsuit: Breakdown of Allegations Against ‘$HAWK,’ Social Media Star’s Response and Other Details of the Crypto Rug Pull.

Hawk Tuah Girl Pregnant and Hiding?

People are speculating that Hawk Tuah is pregnant and in hiding. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/TKZDqYzN1E — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 6, 2025

Haliey Welch Aka Hawk Tuah Girl Is Pregnant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haliey Welch (@hay_welch)

