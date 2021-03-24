From what it looks like, another wave of coronavirus has taken over the country and it is now affecting a lot of people around us. Many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus in the last month itself and now people are being very precautionary towards stepping out and interacting with people. Kartik Aaryan became one of the latest victims of the virus and seeing that the actor contracted the virus, actress Hina Khan too got her test done. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Hina Khan Looks Alluring in This Latest Self.

Hina had walked for Manish Malhotra during the recently held Lakme Fashion Week and Kartik Aaryan too was a part of the show. Hina did not want to take a chance and got tested for the virus. She took to social media to update her fans about her result and told everyone that she has tested negative for the virus. She went on an Instagram live talking about taking the test and thanked her fans who were concerned about her health.

In the live video, Hina told her followers, “This is just to give you guys a quick update about the COVID test, which I took after Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all are really concerned. I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health. Well, I tested before I left for the Maldives, after I came back and also after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. We were all in close proximity. So, I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. I am absolutely fine.”

Check Out Her IGTV Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

She added that for precautionary purposes, she will be quarantining herself for a while. She talked about the rising cases in Maharashtra and said, “Mumbai is pretty bad. I have been giving my parents strict warnings to not step out. I am also taking care.” She concluded by saying that she has a lot many surprises coming up for her fans and asked them to take care. Hina Khan Warns Everyone to Not Use Alcohol-Based Sanitisers to Clean Phones After Experiencing a Major Drawback.

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on its final day also saw Bollywood personalities like Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Lara Dutta, among others turn showstoppers and dazzle the ramp. Actor and ex-Miss Universe Lara Dutta would be seen walking the runway for designer Sanjukta. Lakme Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday was the showstopper, drawing the curtain on the five-day joint event by FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week.

