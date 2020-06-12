Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Hina Khan Warns Everyone to Not Use Alcohol-Based Sanitisers to Clean Phones After Experiencing a Major Drawback

TV IANS| Jun 12, 2020 05:01 PM IST
Hina Khan Warns Everyone to Not Use Alcohol-Based Sanitisers to Clean Phones After Experiencing a Major Drawback
Hina Khan in Mask (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan feels wiping phones using alcohol-based sanitiser is not a good idea. Hina posted an Instagram video showing how her beau Rocky Jaiswal damaged his phone by applying sanitiser. She later went out with her brother and Rocky to buy a new phone. XXX: Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor (View Posts)

"So this is what happened to the screen. The glue came off and the screen popped out from one side completely. No alcohol-based sanitisers on your phones," Hina captioned one of the videos. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Alongside Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna? (Deets Inside)

This Is What Happened to Hina's Phone After Cleaning With Sanetiser

Hina Khan's Phone Condition After Using Sanetiser (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Lesson Learned!

A Lesson Learned Says Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She even posted a picture of Rocky, who's seen flaunting his new phone. "Wipe your cell phones with a napkin soaked in warm water. Samjhe Rocky Jaiswal. Finally, you bought a new cell phone after ages," Hina wrote. On the professional front, Hina will be sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon in the web show "Unlock: The Haunted App".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

