Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Malaika Arora performed a sensual belly dance on her famous track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at the farewell party of the show. The show's grand finale, which will air later in the day on Saturday, March 2, features five finalists -- Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim's Body Collapses Ahead Of Grand Finale, Dipika Kakar Shares Heartbreaking Post On Insta.

The video, uploaded by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on her Instagram account, features Malaika hitting the dance floor in shimmery black flared jeans and a sleeveless crop top. Her makeup was glamorous, and her hair was tied in a bun. She was grooving with finalist Shoaib Ibrahim.

Farah Khan's Instagram Post

The video shows judge Arshad Warsi dancing his heart out to the song “Aankh Maare” with the host Rithvik Dhanjani. Others letting their hair down included the Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The Reel's caption reads: "The judges of #jhalakdikhhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants. What a wonderful farewell to a very special season." In the Stories section, Farah shared a video of herself performing the “Jamal Kudu” hook step, pictured on Bobby Deol in “Animal”. She did it with a glass balanced on her head. She is seen wearing a black outfit, and the caption reads: "Balance is very important in life #jhalakwrapparty". The grand finale airs on Sony on Saturday, March 2, at 8 pm.

