Luv Kush Song Sequence of 'Hum Katha Sunaye...' From Uttar Ramayan Telecast is Making People Emotional and Nostalgic (Check Tweets)

The retelecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan broke all the records of TRP across General Entertainment Channels (GEC). The show created a record for the most-watched mythological show with its viewership of 650 million in about 5 countries. After the retelecast Ramayan, the channel is showing the next part called as the Uttar Ramayan. This show follows Rama's coronation with a focus on his sons Luv and Kush. As people tune into Uttar Ramayan, the episode featuring Luv Kush song describing the story of Ramayan is making people emotional. Soon after the telecast of the episode, people expressed on Twitter about the sweet nostalgia this song evoked. Uttar Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Luv-Kush Take over Social Media After Hilarious Ram, Lakshman & Vibhishan, Kumbhkaran Memes.

Uttar Ramayan is also Ramanand Sagar's creation and a continuation of the story after Rama's return to Ayodhya. With so many people tuning into Ramayan, it is no surprise that people are watching the next part too. Besides, the retelecasts of these mythological shows has given rise to so many funny memes and jokes on social media. But the recent episode has made people well up with tears in their eyes. The recent episodes featured Rama's son Luv and Kush singing the song, "Hum Katha Sunate..." This is also the title song of the show and people are mighty impressed with watching the scene on their TV screens once again.

Check Some of the Tweets on Luv Kush Song:

One of the most Memorable episode of my life. Touched the finest layer of my heart. Luv & Kush were just fabulous. Last 30 minutes created Goosebumps & make any one emotional, I thought no one can stop their tears by listening this song. #Ramayan #रामायण pic.twitter.com/f7AYkFdcJK — Rajeev Saraswat (@ramji1231) May 1, 2020

This scene made me emotional wherein father embracing their children #Ramayan #Ramayan_TheGloryOfIndia pic.twitter.com/mSgUrpERau — Yashika dwivedi (@YashiTrivedi3) May 2, 2020

The best goosebumps are the ones we get every time Luv Kush sing their iconic #Ramayan song. Blessed are we to belong to a history as rich and powerful as India’s. pic.twitter.com/rgoeoIvKa9 — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) May 1, 2020

Today's Luv Kush song are the best lyrics ever written. Rt if you cried during the song🎶 It's echoing in the mind. So soulful, beautiful and divine! I've no words how should I describe #Ramayana #LuvKush#UttarRamayan pic.twitter.com/AQm5ZpefIW — Hitarth Joshi (@hitarthj07) May 1, 2020

Every line sung by Luv Kush were heart melting and emotional. Salute to song composer and singers. 🙏 Jo aanshu kab se rok rakhe the wo yaha nilal hi gaye.#UttarRamayan#Ramayana #LavKush pic.twitter.com/68qluAz1Qf — Jeenendra Jain (@Jinuclub18) May 1, 2020

In case, you haven't yet seen the whole song, check the video below:

Watch Video of Luv Kush Song From Uttar Ramayan:

People are appreciating the composers and makers of the show who created such a wonderful masterpiece that touches the hearts of the viewers even today. Have you too been watching Uttar Ramayan?