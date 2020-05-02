Shri Krishna Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Ramanand Sagar's Iconic Show (View Tweet)

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee as Shri Krishna (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Looks like one of the oldest channels, Doordarshan is in a mood to give a tough competition to all the OTT platforms out there. As after bringing back Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan and many other iconic shows from the 90s, the new one to be aired is none other than Shri Krishna. This one is also directed by Ramanand Sagar. Amid the nationwide lockdown, while people are under house arrest, DD National exactly knows how to attract the audience and increase the TRP. As there is less fresh content on TV right now, what a better way than to relive some old memories via Shri Krishna. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Here's When and Where Can You Watch The Show:

Earlier, it was reported that Shri Krishna is going to make a comeback on television but the time and date of the same was not out. And now FYI, you can watch Shri Krishna from May 3, 2020, daily at 9 PM on DD National network. After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Doordarshan To Now Air Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna (Tweet).

Check Out The Confirmation Tweet By Prakash Javadekar Below: