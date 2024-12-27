In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan will have a heated exchange with contestant Kashish Kapoor over her altercation with Avinash Mishra. Salman will confront Kashish for attempting to defame Avinash by playing the 'woman card.' FYI, recently, Kashish had accused Avinash of flirting with her to add "flavour" to the show. In the new promo, Salman questions Kashish's double standards, saying, "When you flirt, it's flirting. When someone else does it, it's an angle?" He further schools her for trying to create drama and dismisses her attempt to explain. However, when a frustrated Kashish responds with a "fine," to which Salman sternly replies, "Don't be like that with me." Check it out. ‘Raha Nahi Jata’: Netizens Mock Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang’s Viral Video of Getting Locked Inside the Bathroom Together on ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

'BB 18' Host Salman Khan Slams Kashish Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)