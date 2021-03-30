Actor Vishal Malhotra, who rose to fame at a young age participating in children's shows such as Disney Hour, Hip Hip Hurray and Vicky And Vetaal, is back to the small screen to entertain his young fans with the second season of the show Imagine That. Hip Hip Hurray Cast Just Had a Reunion and the ’90s Kid in Us Is Shedding Tears of Joy! View Pics.

The show teaches young minds innovative ways of DIY (Do it Yourself) to create art and other interesting creatives. This season will have a new DIY artist - Simran Puri, who will show creative methods to make interesting things. Well Done Baby: Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar-Starrer To Release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9!

Talking about coming back as a host on Disney Channel, Vishal tells IANS:" Disney is my second home. I have worked on some of my most memorable shows with Disney and it's exciting to be back with the second season of Imagine That after a very successful first season. I get to be a friend to a new generation of fans again as we, Simran and I, take our viewers to a whole new world of DIYs with a fresh format and inspire them to nurture their creativity." The show will go on air on April 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).