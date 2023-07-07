One of the most watched reality shows of the country, India's Got Talent is all ready to embark on a power-packed Season 10. As the countdown begins, excitement, adrenaline and adventure are brewing with participants from all walks of life preparing to showcase their talents on July 29 with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah acting as judges. India's Got Talent Season 10: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Show to Air on Sony TV From July 29 (Watch Promo Video).

From singers, dancers, magicians, acrobats, and more, the stage of India's Got Talent will be filled with superb talent as contestants perform the unbelievable, bedazzling audiences and judges alike. The panel of judges, renowned for their expertise in various fields, adds an extra element of excitement. This season of the show is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions and hardcore talent showcasing the best of India's undiscovered gems. India’s Got Talent Season 10: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Kirron Kher’s Funny Banter on the Judges Panel Will Give You a Good Laugh! (Watch Video).

In the new promo of the upcoming season on social media, we see a display of some exceptional talent in various fields be it archery, acrobatics, dancing, skipping through fire or walking on nails and playing with death itself. The caption of the promo reads: "Apne talent se India banega duniya ka dhruv taara, aur gunj uthega vijay vishwa hunar humaara! Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent 29th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par." India's Got Talent Season 10 will premiere on July 29, 2023. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the show will air every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

