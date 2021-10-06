Actor Akshay Oberoi who is playing an interesting role in the much talked about sports drama Inside Edge has begun the dubbing sessions for its Season 3. Akshay has films like Gurgaon, High, Flesh, Madam Chief Minister, Chote Nawab, and Illegal to his credit. Ahead of Inside Edge Season 3, Vivek Oberoi Talks About His Journey With India's First Ever Emmy Nominated Show.

Sharing his excitement for the third season, Akshay said, "Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and with its dubbing, I got to revisit it. I am thrilled about the series edging towards its release." Inside Edge Season 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi Are Not Part of Richa Chadha’s Amazon Prime Video Series – Here’s Why!

His upcoming projects are Those Pricey Thakur Girls, Illegal Season 2 and Inside Edge Season 3.

