2020 has been all about good news'. From Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting her second child to TV's Anita Hassanandani preggers for the first time, it's definitely a happy year for many celebs. And looks like as fans are all the time surrounded by these happy news', they also speculated that Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta are expecting their first kid. It so happened that the couple had shared a stunning picture of themselves on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020 where the actress was seen all decked up in a pink sheer saree. Looking at it, fans claimed that Dutta is hiding her baby bump with the help of the pallu. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Recall Why They Kept Their Marriage A Secret and Intimate Affair (Deets Inside).

Debunking all the rumours, Vatsal took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Koi good news nahi hai bus thoda meetha zyada kha rahe hain." (There is no godd news, it's just we are having a lot of sweets). Even, Ishita re-shared Vatsal's post along with a laughing emoji. Not just this, when Spotboye called the actress and quizzed her about the pregnancy, she blamed it all on the mithais.

"I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can't even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me 'bataya bhi nahi'. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by eating all the mithais. I think it's time to workout as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating will see me back in shape in a month's time," she told the portal. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary in Bali; Pictures From Their Exotic Vacation Will Make You Go Red in Envy!

Call it a coincident of sorts, but Dutta is seen preggers in a latest advertisement which also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and more. "Yes, I am playing a pregnant woman but I am not pregnant in real life. I feel people must have related to it," she added. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have been married for nearly three years. Stay tuned!

