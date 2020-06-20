Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has left everyone mourning and shattered. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, whereas his funeral took place the very next day in Mumbai. However, his family wanted to give him a happy farewell and so they immersed his ashes in Ganga (Patna) saying goodbye to him forever. His death news came as a shocker to the industry and many actors expressed grief over the tragic news. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla also talked about the actor's death. He said he couldn't believe that a person who has achieved so much and is so young would take such an extreme step. ‘A Neutron Star,’ Bhumi Pednekar Brings Sushant Singh Rajput Alive With A Beautiful Post Dedicated To Him!

Sidharth said, “I am acquainted with Sushant, so we’ve met and partied a bit. It’s not like we’d chat on texts or something like that, but whenever we’ve met there has never been a disconnect. We’ve connected, bonded and spoken to each other, it just was unbelievable."

"For a person who has achieved so much and is so young. For someone like him to take a step like that, for all the reasons that he had, it just feels really sad. It’s really sad that a life has just passed, just like that; there was so much that the man could do,” he added. This Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Pooch Fudge Looking at the Deceased Actor’s Photo Is Going Viral.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's first big break as an actor was on Television. He played Manav on Ekta Kapoor's melodramatic daily soap, Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, police recently interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's statement over the actor's death. Stay tuned!

