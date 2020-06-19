This Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Pooch Fudge Looking at the Deceased Actor’s Photo Is Going Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise came as a huge shock to his family, friends and all his fans. One just couldn’t believe that such a versatile actor like Sushant died by suicide. The actor breathed his last on June 14 and since then the nation is mourning the loss of this Bollywood actor. Like everyone else, even Sushant’s pet pooch Fudge is left heartbroken. A picture of him is going viral on social media in which he can be seen looking at the deceased actor’s photograph on a smartphone. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).

There are pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog doing rounds on the internet in which Fudge is trying to look for the actor in the house. Even Manveer Gurjar has shared a collage of pictures on Twitter. In one of the pics you’ll see how Fudge was having a good time with Sushant before he stepped out for an event and in another one you’ll see a teary-eyed Pooch who is looking at Sushant’s pic on a cellphone. While sharing the image on the micro-blogging site, the actor wrote, “''Bro #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai”. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bandra Police Records Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement (View Pics).

Manveer Gurjar Posts Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge’s Pics

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020

Another Viral Video

There are speculations been made about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted yesterday at Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station. She was called by the police for interrogation in connection to Sushant’s demise, who was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

