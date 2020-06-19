Sushant Singh Rajput is all over the internet. The actor who was 34 breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He died by suicide and that’s what all are talking about. From celebs to netizens, Sushant is being terribly missed and we understand the pain. It was yesterday, when the late actor’s Chhichore co-star, Shraddha Kapoor penned an emotional piece for the star. And now, we have Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star who has written a moving post on the actor and it’ll make you teary-eyed for sure. The words used by the actress are heart-wrenching and it’s a must-read for sure. Instagram Memoralises Sushant Singh Rajput's Account After His Demise, Will Irrfan Khan's Be Next?

In her detailed piece, Bhumi recalls the first time she met Sushant. Further, she also writes how the late actor fulfilled his promise of showing her the stars. Later, she highlights how the late actor used to be his teacher and she a curious student where he taught her many things like narrating verses in reverse, writing with the left hand, making her pro at quizzes and much more. Even the image posted by the actress looks about Supernova, mostly written by the late actor. This Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Pooch Fudge Looking at the Deceased Actor’s Photo Is Going Viral.

Check Out Bhumi Pednekar’s Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Below:

However, it’s the concluding lines written by the actress which will break you from within. It reads, “And through that telescope, I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double-slit photon, A Neutron Star.’ May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

