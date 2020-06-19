Sushant Singh Rajput is all over the internet. The actor who was 34 breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He died by suicide and that’s what all are talking about. From celebs to netizens, Sushant is being terribly missed and we understand the pain. It was yesterday, when the late actor’s Chhichore co-star, Shraddha Kapoor penned an emotional piece for the star. And now, we have Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star who has written a moving post on the actor and it’ll make you teary-eyed for sure. The words used by the actress are heart-wrenching and it’s a must-read for sure. Instagram Memoralises Sushant Singh Rajput's Account After His Demise, Will Irrfan Khan's Be Next?
In her detailed piece, Bhumi recalls the first time she met Sushant. Further, she also writes how the late actor fulfilled his promise of showing her the stars. Later, she highlights how the late actor used to be his teacher and she a curious student where he taught her many things like narrating verses in reverse, writing with the left hand, making her pro at quizzes and much more. Even the image posted by the actress looks about Supernova, mostly written by the late actor. This Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Pooch Fudge Looking at the Deceased Actor’s Photo Is Going Viral.
Check Out Bhumi Pednekar’s Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Below:
‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
However, it’s the concluding lines written by the actress which will break you from within. It reads, “And through that telescope, I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double-slit photon, A Neutron Star.’ May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!
