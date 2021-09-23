Jason Alexander is one of the most beloved television personalities. He rose to prominence when he portrayed George Costanza in Seinfeld. Alexander nailed this character and was a highlight of the show. Alexander was a huge part in Seinfeld being successful and that’s noticeable within the show’s DNA itself. Alexander was clearly having the time of his life playing the role of this slow witted man. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday Special: 12 Hilarious Quotes of the Seinfeld Actor From the Show That Are Quirky and Cheeky!

So to celebrate Jason Alexander’s 62nd birthday, we are taking a look at 11 of his best quotes as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

Squirrels!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

The Invention of 'It's Not You. It's Me!'

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Lending Money and Sex

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Unfulfilled Dreams

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Getting It All!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Nice Trick!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

The Jerk Store

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

The Paradoxical Truth!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Angry Sea!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

What A Title!

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

Summing Up George Costanza

Jason Alexander Quote (Photo Credit: Seinfeld/LatestLY)

While Seinfeld might be over, the memories are still fresh in our head of it delivering us laughter. Jason Alexander was a huge reason for it and we can’t thank him enough for it. With this we finish off our list and wish Jason Alexander a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).