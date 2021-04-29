Jerry Seinfeld, a generation’s favourite stand-up comedian turns 67 today. He gained a lot of popularity for portraying a fictional version of himself in the NBC situational-comedy Seinfeld (1989-1998). Jerry was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award twenty times on behalf of his work on Seinfeld and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, he was also nominated for Grammy Award four times for his comedy albums. His observational-comedy in the series will always live on in the hearts of fans. Vir Das Can't Keep Calm After Jerry Seinfeld Name-Drops Him While in Conversation with Chris Rock (View Tweet).

Jerry was named as the 12th greatest stand-up comedian of all time by Comedy Central, in 2004. He has produced and starred in the 2007 film Bee Movie, also featured in a reality series and panel game titled The Marriage Ref in 2010. At present, he is the host and creator of the comedy talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Jerry is married to author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld, and is a father of three children. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday: 10 Seinfeld Quotes From The Show That Are Quirky Life-Lessons For A Cynic!

On the occasion of his 67th birthday, let's hear some of Jerry Seinfeld's quotes and sayings from the NBC situational-comedy Seinfeld:

Who Knows...

That's Why Going To a Bad Movie Alone is Not a Good Idea...

Sweetheart, Let's Make Up...

I Am So Busy Doing Nothing...

That's Interesting...

People Without Job Needs Vacation Too...!!

On Sending Message To The World...

Do Dreams Require Liquid...!!

Did You Know...??

On Asking Someone's Ex-Girlfriend Out...

Sex is Meaningless, Dinner is Like An Hour...

Don't Stare, It's Too Risky...

So, these were some of our favourite and funniest quotes and sayings by Jerry Seinfeld from Seinfeld. We wish this immensely lovable actor, writer and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

