Jay Bhanushali Gets Emotional After Daughter Tara Chants 'Papa', Says He Was Waiting For It For Long (Watch Video)

Jay Bhanushali with Daughter Tara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Jay Bhanushali is on top of the world. And why not? His adorable daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali finally said the words that every father wishes to hear and the actor couldn't contain his excitement. Posting a video of his daughter finally saying 'Papa' all over again and again, Jay captioned the video, 'She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time 🤩🤩🤩'. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Celebrate First Diwali With Their Angel Tara, Share Perfect Family Picture That Needs to Framed Right Now.

Jay Bhanusali and Mahhi Vij welcomed daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali on August 21, 2019. Three weeks ago, Tara uttered the words Mumma and Mahhi was so emotional that she penned her daughter an emotional note. And it's hubby Jay Bhanushali's turn to celebrate now. Mahhi Vij Birthday: 5 Times When The Laagi Tujhse Lagan Actress Clapped Back At Trolls Like A Boss Lady.

Check Out Jay's Video Below:

While Mahhi and Jay are what we can call 'devoted' parents to baby Tara, parenthood has not been an easy journey for the duo. Jay and Mahhi have constantly been criticised for one thing or another with the worst part being the trolls dragging baby Tara into the muck. However, Jay and Mahhi usually take the high road and find their happiness is serene moments like these.