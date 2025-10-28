The rumours of television host and actor Jay Bhanushali and actress wife Mahhi Vij heading towards splitsville are currently doing the rounds on the internet. ‘We Always Have Money’: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours Intensify After Actress Shares Cryptic Social Media Post; Report Claims Couple Finalised Separation in July–August (View Post).

There has been no confirmation on it as of yet, and neither Jay nor Mahhi has spoken about it. Amidst rumours, Jay has shared a cute picture of himself with his daughter Tara on his social media account.

Jay Bhanushali Shares Heartwarming Photo with Daughter Tara

Jay Bhanushali with his Daughter Tara

Mahhi Vij was seen missing in the picture. He used the song “My Girl, My Girl” as the background score. Recently, Jay, along with his daughters, Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali, was on a 10-day trip to Japan. The actor had been sharing a series of posts and stories from his trip, giving fans a glimpse of his travel moments with his little ones. In one of his social media stories, Jay was seen smiling in a selfie at the famous Shibuya crossing with his daughters, carrying their luggage.

He also shared a clip from Narita International Airport with the caption, “All the planes and another one from the train with the text, Just before reaching the airport,” tagging Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali. Jay, reflecting on the reality of vacationing in Japan, said, “Don't come to Japan if you're not ready for this. At least 30,000 steps walking you have to do.”

Jay had also shared a reel of feeding deer in Nara Park, writing, “The best day spent in Japan. Me and my kids loved it. Feeding deer was peaceful with amazing views of nature.” Summing up his trip, Jay penned a heartwarming note. “They deserve it. The best daughters. The best child companion I could have got. For 10 days we struggled with less sleep. Lots of walking and exploring Japan.”

For the uninitiated, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi welcomed daughter Tara in 2019, after years of trying to conceive. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s 15-Year Marriage Comes to an End, Divorce Papers Finalised Between July and August 2025 – Reports.

The couple had revealed the medical complications they faced before the birth of Tara. The couple have been foster parents to their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer. Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 after dating for a few years.

