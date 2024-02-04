Actress Juhi Chawla, who has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta for 29 years now, shared a sweet anecdote about her love story, revealing how they used to exchange letters and cards with each other before tying the knot. The actress, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's special episode Jashn Juhi Ka, an ode to Juhi's captivating career in Indian cinema, took a walk down memory lane as she talked about her love story with Jay. She said: "Before marriage, he used to write letters to me every day. But all of that stopped after marriage (laughs). Those days, we used to send letters and cards to each other, which has now turned into emails and WhatsApp messages." Juhi also shared that once, on her birthday, Jay had sent her a truck full of red roses. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim Leave Everyone in Splits With Their Hilarious Performance on 'Hum Toh Hain Cappuccino’.

"Jay and I met at a dinner, and then he started hovering around me. Once, on my birthday, he sent me a truck full of red roses. And I took a year to say 'yes' to him," she said. In the special episode, Adrija Sinha, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, left everyone awed with their unique interpretation of the song "Ae Mere Humsafar", highlighting the beautiful bond between a pen and paper. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo Out! Shoaib Ibrahim, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali and More Celeb Contestants Revealed; Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are Judges (Watch Videos).

View Juhi Chawla's Post:

Juhi, who was blown away by the act, said: "I am so happy today because, once again, your performance was outstanding. Both of you are such good dancers. Your synchronisation, your movements, dancing on a slope... I am sure it's not easy, and coordinating together on top of that was very, very good. Superb." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs on Sony.

