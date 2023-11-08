Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoiab Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thaukur, and Gauahar Khan were spotted here while they were promoting the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A dance competition that sees celebrities shed their inhibitions and put on their dancing shoes, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to make its grand return on Sony TV after a hiatus of 12 years.Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: From Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali to Urvashi Dholakia, Check Out Complete List of Confirmed Contestants Here!

The show adds a unique twist to the public personas of your favourite stars from diverse walks of life as they take on the challenge of learning and performing intricate dance routines, all while competing for the coveted trophy. The host of this season, Gauahar, was seen in a black, below-knee-length shimmery dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with silver strappy heels. With her hair let open and mauve pink lips, Gauahar opted for a no-jewellery look.

Shiv Thakare At The Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gauahar Khan

She was seen saying to Paparazzi," Happy Diwali. May there be love, light, and happiness in everyone's homes." Shiv was spotted wearing a parrot green jacket with a black tee and matching jeans He said, "Happy Diwali. Eat and enjoy; don't take tension; whatever happens, it's only for good. Try to celebrate the festival with your family. No matter how much work you get, if you don't have your family with you, then there is no happiness. And I am feeling this because I am away from home for some days due to work commitments. I will go home on Diwali." Urvashi looked radiant in a pink co-ord set with her hair tied in a braided ponytail. She opted for nude pink lips and kohl eyes. She completed the look with small silver hoops. She had a bandage on the thumb of her foot and said, "It is because of the dance rehearsals." Shoiab was seen in a casual white tee and blue ripped jeans. Aamir was seen in a white tee, a black denim jacket, and blue denims. He completed the look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Singer Sreerama wore an all-black outfit with a black jacket and denims. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will feature Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi as the judges and air on Sony on November 11.

