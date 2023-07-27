Kaalkoot Review: Violence against women forms the premise of almost every genre in the OTT space. Be it crime thrillers or satires or social commentary. Every time I watch such shows, it fills me with dread. Kaalkoot is an extension of several stories we have watched or read about acid attack victims. With all the cliches of the genre intact, Kaalkoot tries to add a bloody look to it. Does it manage well? In parts, yes! Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma Reveal Dark Secrets in the New Crime Drama (Watch Video).

The series opens with Ravi Shankar Tripathi (Vijay Varma) resigning from his post at the Sarsi Police Station. Dissuaded by rampant corruption in dealing with cases, Ravi wants to not just quit the job but the Police Force as well. Meanwhile, Parul Chaturvedi (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) becomes the latest acid attack victim and Ravi is entrusted with the case. The investigation unravels secrets that turn Ravi against the force even more.

A protagonist-driven narrative often fails to blend the personal life and the core premise properly. Kaalkoot luckily doesn't struggle with that. Ravi's family issues and his internal struggle lend themselves beautifully to the cases the station gets. Also, the scene where Ravi internalises what's happening around and how he is being complicit without meaning to has been brought out really well.

The social commentary on how victims are shamed for the act is seamlessly woven into the story. So her character is vilified and assassinated, her parents are verbally harassed, and the whole 'she was asking for it' conversations are very casually done. This perfectly establishes the misogyny and patriarchal gaze of the society which is an important subtext of the series.

But where the issue lies is some of the cliches just don't work. Seema Biswas' nagging mother act is annoying. How can someone call their son during work hours and bother him with marriage proposals? And for the first few episodes, this is all Biswas does. The apathy shown by cops towards victims while also investigating the case is so done to death that it hardly works on you.

Also, this urge to also show Parul with questionable ethics seems deliberate just to take the series forward. Even without it, the story could have had the ending it showed.



Performances are the true hero here. Without this cast rising up to the occasion, Kaalkoot would have been yet another content on the obvious. Vijay Varma's muted reactions to events are the ace here. His face and eyes do all the talking. Yashpal Sharma as his trusted assistant is just the flamboyant aid he needed in his time at the force. Gopal Dutt as the acerbic senior is effortless and admirable.

Final Thoughts

Kaalkoot, streaming on Jio Cinema, makes all the right statements about how society treats women. It obviously is a must-watch but many might find the proceedings repetitive.

Rating: 2.5

