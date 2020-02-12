Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang’s Wedding Reception Pictures Prove That the Two Are a Match Made in Heaven!

Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Looks like there's no time to rest for television actress, Kamya Panjabi. As after getting married to her long time beau, Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, the newlyweds then threw a grand reception in Mumbai on Feb 11. After the wedding tamjam, the couple were seen joyous at the event which also saw many popular faces from the TV industry. It was just a few hours ago when Kamya had shared some beautiful shaadi pictures on her Instagram and now here are a few photos from Kamya and Shalabh's reception bash. FYI, for their marriage, the two had worn traditional attires and for the reception, the couple looked modern and chic. Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang Look Dreamy In their Wedding Pictures, Check It Out!

Going by pictures, the Shakti actress flaunted a bit of her mid-riff and wore a lehenga-choli combo in shade dark green and gold. Further, in order to enhance her look, Kamya went the curly hairdo way. Not just this, smokey eyes, quite an evident makeup and maang mein sindoor is how Panjabi rounded her look. Shalabh, on the other hand, was seen going for a black bandhgala with interesting detail. The two looked like a pair made in heaven. Kamya Punjabi Begins Her Pre-Wedding Rituals With Spirituality, Seeks Bappa’s Blessing Before Her Engagement With Shalabh Dang (View Pic).

Check Out Their Reception Pictures Below:

Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's A Closer Look:

Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

For the unaware, this happens to be Kamya's second marriage as she was earlier hitched to Bunty Negi. The two have a daughter together who is named Aara. It was in 2013 when Kamya and Bunty called it quits and filed for a divorce. Talking about the TV actress' new married life, Shalabh happens to be a healthcare professional.

In one of her earlier interviews with SpotboyE, Kamya had revealed how she fell in love with Shalabh. "I spoke to him over the phone first. I had wanted some medical advice. Some friend had given me his reference. Then, on Feb 1, he came to Bombay for some work and we had met then. It was not a personal meeting, it was work-related. Soon, we started talking. He took the initiative. It just happened gradually as we began talking. I really liked certain qualities of Shalabh. He's been very caring and concerned for me. Obviously, we were friends in the beginning, but very soon, he proposed me for marriage," she had said. Congrats to the couple. Stay tuned!