Kamya Punjabi Begins Her Pre-Wedding Rituals With Spirituality, Seeks Bappa’s Blessing Before Her Engagement With Shalabh Dang (View Pic)

Kamya Punjabi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi is all set to marry the love of her life, Shalabh Dang, on February 10, 2020. In fact, a glimpse at her social media account and it reflects how the bride-to-be is damn excited for her wedding. From posting pictures from her bachelorette party to sharing a splendid photo of herself from mata ki chowki, the TV actress can't keep calm it seems. And now with just a few days left for the grand day, the actress today (February 8) updated her fans with a picture which sees her seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of her engagement. Kamya Punjabi Shares a Glimpse of Her Wedding Card on Instagram Ahead of Her February Wedding With Beau Shalabh Dang.

While the engagement date of the couple has not been out, but if we go by Kamya's man Shalabh's last IG post with number 9 written out of rose petals, it hints that the two might exchange rings on the same day. Coming back to Punjabi's post, we see her hugging the elephant-headed god (Lord Ganesha) with an aim to eliminate all the worries from her life. The TV actress captioned the post as, "OM SHRI GANESHAYA NAMAH." Donning a beautiful saree and gajras, Kamya's face cannot be seen in the post. Former Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Punjabi and Beau Shalabh Dang to Tie the Knot in February 2020 (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram OM SHRI GANESHAYA NAMAH ❤️ #shubhmangalkasha A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:22pm PST

Meanwhile, if a few reports online are to go by, Kamya's desi rituals - haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 9, followed by their marriage on Feb 10 and then an ultimate party on February 11. A reception is also to take place in Delhi. For the ones living under the rock, it was on February 10, 2019, when Kamya and Shalabh started dating and coincidently the two are getting hitched on the same date. Stay tuned!