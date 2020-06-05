Kapil Sharma Leaves The Door Open On Possibility of Working With Former Friend and Co-Star Sunil Grover, Here's What He Has To Say (Deets Inside)

Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharmma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all are well-versed with the whole Kapil Sharma - Sunil Grover fight. And ever since, the duo has not worked together and fans who loved them on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show miss seeing them together on-screen. Well, we can't argue much there. But let us tell you that Kapil Sharma too kinda misses working with Sunil Grover, given the on-screen camaraderie that came very easily to them. Kapil Sharma Issues An Apology to The Kayastha Community Over Chitragupta Gag In March Episode (View Tweet).

"When we are together, we don’t have to work too hard, kyunki hum ek doosre ko bahut acchi tarah se jaante hai," reveals Kapil Sharma. He continued to tell Bombay Times, "I keep thinking that my current show ('The Kapil Sharma Show') is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu…aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai." The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-Telecast Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's Episodes to Honour Late Actors Memories (View Tweets).

In fact, despite the unpleasant phase between Kapil and Sunil, they moved on and till date are cordial with each other. They wish each other on important occasions and even when they meet, it is all hunky-dory between them. Sunil Grover Shares An 'Emotional' Dilwale Episode Clip From Comedy Nights With Kapil, Wishes Kapil Sharma On His Birthday (Watch Video).

And speaking of working together, which a lot of the comedians' fans want desperately, Kapil had not only extended an olive brand but also revealed that he keeps thinking of opportunities to work with Sunil in the future. "Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. We recently met at Gurdas Maan’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai."

"Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega," concludes Kapil.