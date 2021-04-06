Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has often been the subject of severe trolling, says he no longer reads comments on social media. The actor, who is quite active on social media, says there was a time when he would be affected and even block people who were trolling him. That doesn't happen anymore. "I don't read comments. Initially, I used to make sure that there are no bad comments so that I could block people -- so that there is no room for negativity. Now I don't really need the comments," he told IANS. Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Are Back As Zoya and Asad, Show to Air on ZEE5 (View Pic).

The actor, whose new series Qubool Hai 2.0 recently dropped on OTT, says while the industry is not predictable, he is not insecure as an actor. "I think everything, except government jobs, is insecure, security only comes there (in government jobs). You know you will be there for the next 30 years. With every industry, it's not the industry (which is not secure), it's the people. If you are secure with your art, there is no insecurity. There are a lot of reasons which could come up which will make a person feel insecure but that depends on people and not the industry," he says. Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover on His Kissing Scene With Surbhi Jyoti, Says ‘It’s Always Awkward’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor says stardom, which comes with being an actor, is something which is given to you by the audience. They are the ones who make actors larger-than-life. "Stardom and everything that comes with being an actor or performer, is given to us by the audience. At the end of the day, we are entertainers. It's the audience that makes stars and makes them larger-than-life. And if they want to make them larger-than-life, they would do this on any platform," he says.

However, Karan says the expectations of the audience have changed. "There are more expectations from the audience in terms of content. People are evolving and becoming intelligent and you can't grip the audience with mediocre content. Even though someone might be called a star by the audience, if the content won't stick, it won't work. It's actually about the content and how you can have your audience look at you and feel what you feel," he says.

