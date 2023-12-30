Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who is famous for her 'Knock Knock' jokes on the social media, exchanged a playful banter with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The Kedarnath fame actress appeared on the finale episode of the quiz-based reality show, along with her grandmother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. After the host, Amitabh welcomed the duo on the hot seat, Sara said, “Amit sir, knock knock.” The cine icon was left confused and asked what is "knock knock." KBC 15 Host Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted to Join the Air Force but Was Rejected Due to THIS Reason..

Replying to him, Sara said that he has to ask “who's there?” The megastar nodded to the gorgeous actress and said, “Yes, who's there?” Sara started the banter saying “Watch”, to which Amitabh said, “Watch who?” The actress said laughing, “Watch us win Rs 1 crore.” Big B then asked Sara, “Do you think you're the only one who's popular? I also know knock-knock.” Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Alolika Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Audiences in Split With Her ‘Jai Ho KBC!’ Moments (Watch Viral Video).

Watch KBC 15 Promo:

“Knock knock,” said Big B, and Sara replied: “Who's there?” Amitabh said: “Dense,” to which Sara said, “Dense who?” The 81-year-old actor said, I'm impressed with your ‘confidence’. I hope that you will win crores of rupees today. And the special cause for which you both will play today, it will be donated towards it.”

Sara is known to play ‘Knock Knock’ jokes often with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Her grandparents are Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Saif and Amrita had announced their separation in 2004. Saif tied the knot for the second time with actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons Taimur and Jeh. On the work front, Sara next has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project and Murder Mubarak.

