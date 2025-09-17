In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed a rolover contestant, Ayushi, a visually impaired IAS officer, to the hot seat. She wowed everyone by correctly answering 13 questions correctly and winning INR 25 lakh. However, she stumbled on the 14th question valued at INR 50 lakh. With no lifelines left, she decided to quit the show. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Blind IAS Officer Ayushi Easily Answers THIS INR 5 Lakh Question on British India Rule, Can You?.

IAS Ayushi Quits at INR 50 Lakh Question

Ayushi began the game on a strong note and used her first lifeline, the audience poll, on the INR 7.5 lakh question. However, she ended up using all her remaining lifelines by the time she reached the INR 25 lakh question. Facing a tough question without any lifelines left, Ayushi chose not to risk her winnings and decided to quit the show. Here’s the 14th question from today’s episode that put her in a dilemma.

The question was: Which rock band, whose albums Kalpana Chawla had carried on her mission, wrote the song "Contact Lost" in honour of the Columbia astronauts?

The options provided were:

A. Pink Floyd

B. Black Sabbath

C. Green Day

D. Deep Purple

Ayushi did not risk her winnings and decided to quit the game. She walked away with INR 25 lakh and a lifetime of memories. When asked to make a guess, Ayushi said Pink Floyd. However, the correct answer was Deep Purple.

FYI, the song "Contact Lost" by Deep Purple was composed by Steve Morse as a tribute to the astronauts of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, particularly Kalpana Chawla. The track, released in 2003, was part of the album Bananas. The royalties earned from this song were donated to the astronauts’ families. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Sarika Joshi From Jamnagar Fails To Answer THIS INR 25 Lakh Question on Former US President Jimmy Carter, Can You?.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which started on August 11, airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The popular quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

